Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $50,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. 1 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01.
About Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Challenges Loom for Regional Banks as Interest Rates Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.