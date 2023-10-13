Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $129.24 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,689 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.10% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $129,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 72,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $56.37. 617,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,015,263. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.