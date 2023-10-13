Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $266.29 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,236,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 450,455 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.08% of Oracle worth $266,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.07. 251,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,048,760. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $298.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

