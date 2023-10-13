Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $35.92 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $35,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 76,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,594. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

