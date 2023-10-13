Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $47.87 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $47,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.98. The stock had a trading volume of 65,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $232.16 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.34.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.