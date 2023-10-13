Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 22,777 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $79,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 92,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 65,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,009 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,396. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

