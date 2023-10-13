Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 975 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $38,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.70. 48,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,175. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $237.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

