Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases Shares of 850,300 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 850,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,179,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.67% of Fortune Brands Innovations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.3 %

FBIN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.93. 96,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIN. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.