Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $58,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 720,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,516. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

