Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 11,601 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,601 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.18% of Hilton Worldwide worth $68,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

HLT stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,026. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.50. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.22 and a 1 year high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

