Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,913 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $87,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. 19,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,722. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.