Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 3,817 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $66,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.23. 271,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,774. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $242.41 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

