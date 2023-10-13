Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FRIVF

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of FRIVF opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $0.86.

(Get Free Report)

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising 3 million sq.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.