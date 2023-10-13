Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stake Lifted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 125,553 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $4,526,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 84,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

FCPT opened at $21.79 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.52%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.