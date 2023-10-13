FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Barclays

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FOX will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 871.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 11,612.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,426 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

