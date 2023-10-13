Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) & Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) Head to Head Survey

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) and Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Electric and Erayak Power Solution Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric $2.09 billion 1.94 $187.33 million $4.14 21.18 Erayak Power Solution Group $26.91 million 0.42 $3.48 million N/A N/A

Franklin Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Erayak Power Solution Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric 0 3 1 0 2.25 Erayak Power Solution Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Franklin Electric and Erayak Power Solution Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Franklin Electric presently has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.68%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than Erayak Power Solution Group.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Electric and Erayak Power Solution Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric 9.31% 18.08% 11.19% Erayak Power Solution Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Franklin Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Franklin Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franklin Electric beats Erayak Power Solution Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. Its motors and pumps are used principally for pumping clean water and wastewater in various residential, agricultural, municipal, and industrial applications; and manufactures electronic drives and controls that are used in motors for controlling functionality, as well as provides protection from various hazards, such as electrical surges, over-heating, and dry wells or tanks. The Fueling Systems segment provides pumps, pipes, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment primarily for use in fueling system applications. This segment serves other energy markets, such as power reliability systems, as well as includes electronic devices for online monitoring of the power utility, hydroelectric, and telecommunication and data center infrastructure. The Distribution segment sells to and provides presale support and specifications to the installing contractors. It sells products produced by the Water Systems segment. The company sells its products to wholesale and retail distributors, specialty distributors, original equipment manufacturers, industrial and petroleum equipment distributors, and oil and utility companies through its employee sales force and independent manufacturing representatives. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. The company's products are used in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. It operates in China, France, Poland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Erayak International Limited.

