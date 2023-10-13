Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $24.41.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.