Franklin Wireless (FKWL) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) is one of 35 public companies in the "Telephone & telegraph apparatus" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Franklin Wireless to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -6.23% -6.94% -5.33% Franklin Wireless Competitors -9.69% 25.60% -3.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $45.95 million -$2.86 million -12.12 Franklin Wireless Competitors $674.45 million $6.38 million -3.65

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Franklin Wireless’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless’ peers have a beta of 3.62, meaning that their average stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Franklin Wireless and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless Competitors 255 663 1240 42 2.49

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 28.04%. Given Franklin Wireless’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Franklin Wireless peers beat Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; and Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

