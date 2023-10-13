Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) VP Liudmila Kiriaku Sells 3,000 Shares

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) VP Liudmila Kiriaku sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Freedom Stock Performance

Shares of FRHC opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Freedom by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Freedom in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Freedom by 5,803.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Featured Articles

