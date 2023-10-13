FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 10,484.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,317 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.20% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,332,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,445,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 244.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 218,674 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,157,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2,134.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 176,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 168,286 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FAUG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,245 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

