FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUGFree Report) by 10,484.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,317 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.20% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,332,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,445,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 244.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 218,674 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,157,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2,134.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 176,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 168,286 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FAUG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,245 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (BATS:FAUG)

