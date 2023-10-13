Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Buys 1,509 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 1,509 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $10,940.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,094,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,848.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 16,029 shares of Funko stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,958.94.

On Thursday, October 5th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 33,994 shares of Funko stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $239,317.76.

On Monday, October 2nd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 9,349 shares of Funko stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $67,780.25.

On Thursday, September 28th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 300 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $2,172.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 102 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $739.50.

On Monday, September 11th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 71,399 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $496,937.04.

On Thursday, September 7th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 7,647 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $53,605.47.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 125,558 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $852,538.82.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 8,478 shares of Funko stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $54,767.88.

On Thursday, August 24th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 90,185 shares of Funko stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $546,521.10.

Funko Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $372.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.33. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $22.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Funko had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Funko by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Bank of America cut their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

