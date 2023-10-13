FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.84 Per Share

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.62. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
FW Thorpe Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of LON TFW opened at GBX 370.20 ($4.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £433.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2,111.11 and a beta of 0.60. FW Thorpe has a 52-week low of GBX 342 ($4.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 460 ($5.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 391.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 376.29.
FW Thorpe Company Profile
