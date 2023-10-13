FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.84 Per Share

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.62. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FW Thorpe Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON TFW opened at GBX 370.20 ($4.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £433.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2,111.11 and a beta of 0.60. FW Thorpe has a 52-week low of GBX 342 ($4.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 460 ($5.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 391.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 376.29.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

