FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issued By Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.68) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.18). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.80) per share.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $159.47 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day moving average is $193.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.