FY2024 EPS Estimates for Capreit Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$251.07 million.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit Dividend Announcement

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

