FY2024 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Boosted by Analyst

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.55. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.64 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 65.04%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.55.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$20.81 and a twelve month high of C$27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 126.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

