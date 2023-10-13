FY2024 EPS Estimates for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Materion in a report released on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $6.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.75. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Materion from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $98.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $14,780,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at about $16,958,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Materion by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 115,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $34,275.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

