G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $23.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

