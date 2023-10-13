GAM Holding AG Sells 695 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of PFE opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

