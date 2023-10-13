Garry Crole Buys 66,269 Shares of Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Garry Crole acquired 66,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,544.04 ($20,220.54).
Garry Crole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 2nd, Garry Crole bought 63,863 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,973.56 ($19,854.84).
Sequoia Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45.
Sequoia Financial Group Increases Dividend
About Sequoia Financial Group
Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sequoia Financial Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.