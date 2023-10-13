Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IT

Gartner Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IT opened at $357.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gartner has a 1-year low of $277.08 and a 1-year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,360.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.