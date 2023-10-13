General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

