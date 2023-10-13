Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:GEL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.55. 9,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Genesis Energy's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Genesis Energy news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $220,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after buying an additional 879,674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 407,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 335,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 142,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

