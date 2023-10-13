Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of GEL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. 1,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,737. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEL

About Genesis Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.