Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.25

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 128953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genie Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genie Energy

Genie Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $509.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genie Energy by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 920,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 251,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 200,299 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 129,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.