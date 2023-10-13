Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $174.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GPC

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $60,850,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,698 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $239,384,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $147.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $139.66 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.