George Kurian Sells 4,500 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetApp alerts:

On Tuesday, September 12th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $352,665.00.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.