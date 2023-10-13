Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
