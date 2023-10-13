Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gibraltar Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $4,943,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 620,995 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

