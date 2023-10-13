Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $77.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

