Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $77.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gibraltar Industries
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.