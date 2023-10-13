Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.31. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.60 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 44.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLAD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $136,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

