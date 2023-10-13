Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

GOOD opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $477.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.55). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 64.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOD

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.