Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
GOOD opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $477.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 64.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOD
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.