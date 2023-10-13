Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.3 %
LANDP opened at $17.12 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
