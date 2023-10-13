Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Major Shareholder Carlson Capital L. P Buys 236,000 Shares of Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,026,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glatfelter Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of GLT stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

