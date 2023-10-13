Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Shares Down 1.7%

Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.44. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $465,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Beta Smart Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global Beta Smart Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

