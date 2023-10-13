Global Industrial Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

NYSE GIC opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. Global Industrial has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Global Industrial by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global Industrial by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 155.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

