Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Globus Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 15,474.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,444 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,386,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 9,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,213,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 26,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,807,000 after acquiring an additional 933,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 576.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,524,000 after acquiring an additional 760,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

