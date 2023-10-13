Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of GFI opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1711 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 7.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 26.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 20.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,839,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after buying an additional 315,622 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 411.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

