Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.98

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 484943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72.
About Golden Heaven Group
Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.
