Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. 888 reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 2.2 %

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

