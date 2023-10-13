Greencore Group’s (GNC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £419.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,736.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35.
About Greencore Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.