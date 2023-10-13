Greencore Group’s (GNC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £419.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,736.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

