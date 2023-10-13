Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $7.78 on Monday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra Hurse sold 13,921 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $108,723.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at $442,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $189,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 55,102 shares of company stock worth $430,859 over the last three months. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 12.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after purchasing an additional 477,702 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,118,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 137,722 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,346,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 241,657 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

